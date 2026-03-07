Matador is all about comfort and efficiency when it comes to your everyday carry gear. The brand offers countless of portable and highly-reliable equipment that makes travel and outdoor adventures fun and worthwhile. From packable bags to blankets, this time the brand has a new pillow to complete your travel essential, called the Blackout Travel Pillow is no different.

Those eye masks and ear plugs may not be enough to help you get some shut-eye during travel and feel well rested after. Leave it to Matador to create a pillow that provides cocoon comfort without the neck strain aftermath.

Matador’s Blackout Travel Pillow features a patent-pending design that creates structured air chambers that cradle your head and neck evenly. It provides 360° head and neck support, preventing strain regardless if you sleep with your head bowed down or looking up.

It also features a narrow rear profile that lets your head rest naturally against the seatback rather than being pushed forward. The drawstring adjustment lets you dial in your comfortable fit.

Moreover, Matador’s Blackout Travel Pillow doesn’t give you that icky, sweaty feeling after thanks to its breathable fabric. It uses bamboo fabric, which brings next-to-skin comfort. Bamboo fabric is also moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic, and antibacterial.

It’s a removable fabric so you can wash to keep it clean after several uses. This pillow “delivers real rest, without the extra baggage.” It deflates down to its storage pouch to a compact size of 5.5″ x “3 x 2” and weighs merely 2.5 oz. It disappears inside your bag until you need it or you can hang it from its integrated bag hook for quick access.

Images courtesy of Matador Equipment