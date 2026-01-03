To the budding adventurer, a pair of binoculars may not rank high on their list of essential gear. Honestly, even a few serious outdoor enthusiasts consider it optional. Nevertheless, it’s always better to have one handy just in case the need arises. Those already in the market for this tool might as well pick the Night Storm X3.

At first, these bad boys don’t seem that special. However, the ability to view subjects in full color, even in pitch-black conditions, is a major selling point. In our opinion, this feature provides several benefits beyond those of any standard model, including those from leading brands. The company behind this crowdfunding project is DVX Night Vision.

True to their name, the SKU in question delivers a cutting-edge product ideal for a variety of applications. The technology it’s packing is probably what the world’s top military forces is also using out in the field. The Night Storm X3 lets you “see full-color 4K detail in lighting conditions where starlight barely exists, staying completely undetectable.”

It totally changes the game when it comes to hiking, birding, hunting, or just scouting the trail ahead. Such capabilities in the hands of consumers were practically unheard of at the time. At 4K resolution, every detail, color, and movement appears as clear as in daylight. Meanwhile, it also boasts an effective range of 1,500 meters or approximately 4,921 feet.

For precision, the Night Storm X3 includes a digital crosshair laser range finder. Get accurate measurements every time you need data regarding distance, drop, and angle. The manufacturer points out that the 950 nm infrared system is undetectable even by animals, which is advantageous so as not to spook them.

