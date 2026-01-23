Mission Workshop gave its Rhake LS backpack notable upgrades for seamless carry and neat organization no matter the destination. Building on the success of its predecessor, the new version offers lightweight strength in an ergonomic design.

This travel-ready pack is constructed with Dimension Polyant VX-21, a technical fabric that is abrasion resistant and offers excellent strength-to-weight ratio. It also features a redesigned soft shoulder harness and breathable back panel for comfort over long travels.

Mission Workshop also gave the Rhake LS a luggage passthrough for quick trips in and out of the airport. But what’s even more outstanding with this upgraded version is its modularity. It uses Landspeeder technology to cater to minimalist or maximalist carry options.

It’s a nearly invisible modular system integrated into the backpack to maximize its carrying potential while maintaining a sleek profile. The attachment allows quick and effortless modifications using any of the brand’s Landspeeder side modules.

The Rhake LS backpack can hold two modular attachments at a time. You can add or remove modules depending on your needs. Current options include a Wide and Slim Zip Pouch and water bottle holders.

Then of course, there’s the spacious and organized internal storage. This bag has an expandable 22-liter rolltop main compartment. It also has dedicated pockets for smaller gear, including charger, phone, and keys, to keep them tidy and organized.

Moreover, the Rhake LS backpack has a padded compartment on the side for a laptop or 10-inch tablet. Then the fron pockets feature Fidlock magnetic buckles for quick and secure access. The straps on this pack expand so you can carry larger items like a rolled blanket, mat, or pillow or even a skateboard.

Images courtesy of Mission Workshop