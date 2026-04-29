Eck Studio revamps the utilitarian hammer format with modular functionality in a compact footprint designed for everyday carry. The multi-functional Eck Hammer offers four strike modes and swappable heads, in a construction that can handle heavy-duty use.

It balances size and functionality in a palm-sized design that lives comfortably in your pocket. It boasts a robust, corrosion-resistant body made with Gr5 titanium, which offers a great balance of weight and strength.

Eck Hammer comes with two swappable heads made with 440C steel: the heavier “power head” and the lightweight “precision head.” The former offers a 170 g (6 oz) striking weight designed for heavy-duty tasks, and the latter for controlled work. Both heads come with optional silicone mallet caps to protect surfaces from marks.

It measures 5.02″ x 1.06″ x 2.56″ and weighs 197 g (7 oz) with the precision head, or 5.08″ x 1.18″ x 2.76″ and 237 g (8.4 oz) with the power head. The titanium body and 440C steel head combo creates a naturally forward-weighted design that functions like a full-size hammer that can crack walnuts, pitch tents, or even break ice rocks.

Moreover, Heck Hammer comes with an adjustable wrench with up to 33 mm (1.3 in) jaw capacity. The wrench supports most common bolts and nuts and features a threaded screw mechanism for a secure, non-slip grip. it also features a caliper-style precision scale, an 81-mm (3.2-inch) imperial ruler, and a 90-mm (3.54-in) ruler. Then at its base is a scriber for marking hard materials like metal or glass.

Images courtesy of Eck Studio