Do you like tonal colorways? Well, we do and are here to help our readers pick out their presents or stocking stuffers this holiday season. Depending on the individual’s tastes, choosing the ideal item can be stressful. However, we have this stylish timepiece called the Modello Quattro UT4-T-M in a gorgeous grayscale hue ideal for any occasion.

Aside from its understated shade, what makes this limited-edition reference so special are the collaborative efforts between UNIMATIC and MAAP. The latter has been supplying cycling enthusiasts with performance gear, lifestyle products, and accessories tailored to their favorite recreation or sport. The watch we have here embodies that competitive spirit.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, our friends from the land Down Under claim the city has “an unhealthy obsession with sport, style and coffee.” Meanwhile, the Italian watchmaking group is renowned for its minimalist designs and the outstanding craftsmanship of its products. The Modello Quattro UT4-T-M combines the ethos of both.

This is a sporty wrist candy with a grade 2 titanium case that measures 40 mm x 12 mm. The sandblasted treatment endows the metal hardware with a matte finish to keep smudges and fingerprints at bay. Co-branding elements are applied to various sections of the watch to denote its exclusive status.

Its smooth bezel frames a Shadow gray diver dial underneath a 2.8 mm thick sapphire crystal. Its hour markers are a combination of round and baton shapes and are coated in Super-LumiNova BGW09 white alongside the hands. When fully charged by any light source, everything glows in a soft shade of blue.

Within its grade 2 titanium shell beats a Seiko VH31 quartz movement. UNIMATIC ensures the Modello Quattro UT4-T-M is built to withstand anything thrown its way. As such, its sensitive components are kept out of harm’s way by the in-house 360 protection system. Combined with exceptional water resistance, it is a MIL-STD-810H certified timekeeping instrument.

Rounding out its features is a Shadow gray custom MAAP TPU strap. An EXTRA Olive drab seatbelt NATO strap is likewise included in the package. Only 100 examples of the Modello Quattro UT4-T-M are available for purchase. As of this writing, there are only a few left so grab one before it sells out.

