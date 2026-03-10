One thing was made clear at the Mobile World Congress 2026. Despite the ubiquity of touchscreens, they cannot fully replace the tactile feel of a button. As such, some of the standout announcements at the event were smartphones with physical keyboards. Meanwhile, what drew the most attention was the TiTan 2 Elite.

After Unihertz’s successful crowdfunding campaign for the TiTan 2, it’s clear there is a market for such a device. Upon reviewing the brand’s previous outing, it appears that there is a variety of models catering to specific markets. The Android OEM is a great source for compact, rugged, and QWERTY keyboard handsets.

Borrowing some elements from its predecessor, the TiTan 2 Elite evokes fond memories of BlackBerry. However, instead of the latter’s clunky adoption of the Android operating system, the former is engineered for seamless compatibility. Moreover, many reportedly agree its form factor and physical keyboard feel exceptionally ergonomic.

A side-by-side comparison between the TiTan 2 and the TiTan 2 Elite reveals a notable size difference. We believe Unihertz’s decision to reduce its physical footprint is beneficial. Not only does it make the smartphone more pocket-friendly, but users with smaller hands should find it easier to handle than the beefier SKU.

This upcoming device boasts a premium build quality, alongside a sleek, modern design. Sadly, titanium is out of the question here as the manufacturer opts for aluminum instead. So far, it remains unclear if the unit will ship with a Dimensity 7400 or Dimensity 8400 SoC by MediaTek.

It’s packing a 4.03″ AMOLED panel with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Similar to its larger counterpart, owners can interact via capacitive touch on both the display and QWERTY keypad. The TiTan 2 Elite is available in either black or orange hues.

Images courtesy of Unihertz