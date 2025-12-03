When the day ends, where do you spend the most time in your house? Most guys tend to relax in the living room, gaming room, or man cave. Usually it’s on a sofa directly in front of the TV, or maybe on a plush gaming chair for a bit of mobility. A cold beverage ties everything together, which is just one of the cool features the Come Together offers.

These days, most consumer electronics are marketed with understated designs. The goal is to integrate various appliances with existing spaces in the most discreet way possible. Woojin Jang nails it perfectly with this high-tech concept. At first glance, this product resembles a sculptural form of decor.

With tonal shades of black and a dark, transparent cylindrical cover, the Come Together is as inconspicuous as it gets. The man behind this clever all-in-one device intends to address common frustrations when it comes to immersive entertainment. So far, it seems to be a fascinating take on things.

In his words: “Getting up to grab a drink, debating whether to turn off the lights, or pausing the content mid-scene. Each of these seemingly minor disruptions fragments the viewing experience and diminishes the seamless audiovisual engagement that users seek.”

Therefore, the Come Together bundles a speaker with spatial sound support, a miniature fridge, mood lighting, and a wireless charging pad. Pair it with your TV or smartphone to pump out powerful sound and tweak the LEDs to generate a relaxing atmosphere. Most importantly, keep your favorite beverages at an optimal drinking temperature.

Images courtesy of Woojin Jang/Behance