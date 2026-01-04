Film cameras, turntables, cassette and CD players, aren’t the only retro gadgets making their comeback in this digital age. Feature phones are also popular among the newer generation due to their contribution to nostalgic fashion. Likewise, there’s just something satisfying about being able to touch those keys tangibly and knowing their placement by heart with eyes closed. Clicks’ Power Keyboard bridges the gap between modern and retro phone technology with its omni-compatible design. It supports a wide range of smart devices, giving you the best of both worlds.

It’s a pocket keyboard designed for smart screens that also doubles as a power bank. It’s a magnetic accessory that attaches to devices via MagSafe or Qi2 charging. The keyboard connects via Bluetooth and slides comfortably into the palm like classic phone keypads.

Clicks’ Power Keyboard offers a full QWERTY layout featuring tactile keys that make it easier to browse the internet or type long emails and messages, instead of tapping on a glass screen alone. Its built-in 2,150 mAh battery doubles as backup power. The keyboard offers portrait or landscape mode to adjust to different phone sizes.

It also works with tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. It’s a welcome addition to an already high-tech world that is still plagued by smart devices with slow typing input. Likewise, it’s a welcome reprieve to those who have yet to keep pace with technological advancements and are still struggling to type on virtual keyboards. It helps people utilize their smart devices confidently and comfortably. “Power Keyboard brings a consistent, confident typing experience to all your smart devices, in a compact keyboard you can take anywhere in your pocket,” said Kevin Michaluk, President and co-founder of Clicks.

Images courtesy of Clicks