Consumer electronics are more than just smartphones, tablets, wearables, appliances, and other related items. In fact, some products exist purely for quirky fun, just like fidget toys or decorative desktop gadgets you can mess around with. While brands like Divoom are what come to mind, little did we know Edifier also had something cool on the back burner. This is the Huazai New Cyber.

What do you think this bad boy is? Most of us would probably assume it’s a sleek Mini-ITX PC case, which is not exactly out of the question for a tech company that wants to diversify its product portfolio. Nevertheless, it appears like the adage “never judge a book by its cover” still applies here.

Despite how it looks, the Huazai New Cyber is actually a stereo speaker in disguise. That’s correct, it seems someone or a team at Edifier thought it was a good idea to disguise this audio device as a desktop computer. Nevertheless, we think it’s cool and adds a stylish touch to any space.

Available in Phantom Black and Aurora White, both shades should be easy to match with any modern decor. From what we could tell, the wraparound grille at the bottom houses the 2.1-channel driver arrangement. You have two 52 mm mid-high drivers, three passive radiators, and a 4″ subwoofer.

As for the cosmetic aspect, each unit features a transparent front-facing panel at the top. Within are decorative elements that resemble the interior of a high-end gaming PC. The highlight here is a multifunctional 2.8″ display. It’s possible to hook the Huazai New Cyber to your computer and control what’s on the screen, lighting, and more.

