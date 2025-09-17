With Apple and other Android OEMs duking it out for the slimmest smartphone out there, Xiaomi is hyping up something unique for its flagship. This is an entirely new feature for global markets, but not for the brand’s Chinese consumers. We think it’s a welcome development, especially for those of us who missed out on its Ultra category. Take a gander at the upcoming 17 Pro Max.

From a naming standpoint, it seems the company should have stuck with the Ultra moniker. Although it’s purely a coincidence, Xiaomi’s top-tier model is sure to confuse search algorithms. Nonetheless, this is a minor issue at the end of the day, because the handset makes the most out of the extra space occupied by the primary imaging module.

The decision to skip the 16 series and directly switch to 17 Pro Max as the flagship could be a strategic effort to shake up the crowded Android scene. A significant number of tech industry pundits and analysts, believe Apple loyalists will likely go for the iPhone Air instead of the iPhone 17 series. Overall, it makes sense because the svelte form factor offers something aesthetically fresh.

Meanwhile, the 17 Pro Max touts the largest ear display so far among its predecessors. Surprisingly, Xiaomi might have a taken a page out of clamshell foldables. While the official specifications are yet to be announced, the Leica branding implies it will be more than capable.

Promotional images also hint at a flatter back cover in contrast to the 15 Ultra. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, along with the rest of the lineup are probably packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 SoC. Units are due to drop later this month in China, with an international release to follow shortly thereafter.

Images courtesy of Xiaomi