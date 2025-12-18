Do you know how to properly set up a home theater for a truly immersive experience? For most people, as long as the TV is hooked up properly and works as advertised, then it’s practically complete. However, hardcore cinephiles go the extra mile to ensure both visuals and acoustics are exactly how they should be. LG wants to streamline the process with the upcoming Sound Suite.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant is already hyping things up ahead of the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The event is just a few weeks away, and a slow drip of details is somewhat normal around this time. What makes the Sound Suite unique is its Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology.

We all know modern flat-screen panels are not exactly the best when it comes to audio performance. It’s a caveat brought about by the ever-shrinking thickness of the appliance’s cabinet. Surprisingly, some manufacturers achieve a uniform slim profile with the help of standalone speaker systems such as soundbars.

The LG Sound Suite’s flagship unit is the H7. It is a crucial piece of hardware with FlexConnect on board. Older television models need to be hooked up to this soundbar for full functionality. According to the press release, compatible units include the M5, M7, and W7. There are a total of 27 possible combinations for a bespoke auditory experience.

It also appears that all of the company’s flagship TVs in 2026 will ship with FlexConnect out of the box. With this in mind, the Sound Suite is a huge game-changer for entertainment aficionados. The system leverages Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for optimal performance with virtually no latency from the source.

Images courtesy of LG