To commemorate LeBron James’ 2021 movie, UNDONE releases another timepiece collection. You have the Space Jam: A New Legacy “Slamdunk” and the Space Jam: A New Legacy “Tune Squad.” The former is the limited-edition, while the latter is the regular version but more customizable of the two.

We’ve already seen awesome collaborations between the company and Looney Tunes. Little did we know that everything would lead up to a major crossover that features more than what the original collaborations had. With a huge cast backing up James against new foes it opens up more personalization options.

Not only does UNDONE’s latest chronographs expand the roster of available characters, but it is also their initial foray with a popular ergonomic form factor As always, we’re here to break down what the Space Jam: A New Legacy collection has to offer. Perhaps by the end of this article, you’ll know which one to get or maybe splurge for all possible configurations.

UNDONE x Space Jam: A New Legacy “Slamdunk”

The Hong Kong-based watchmaker is building only 300 units of this model. It is presented in blackout colorway with elements in red, white, and silver for contrast. The dial sports a basketball grip texture and holds three sub-dials with silver borders. As hinted at earlier, the strap is also in black.

Silhouettes of Lebron James and Bugs Bunny are on the 9 and 3 o’clock sub-dials respectively. Meanwhile, the one at 6 o’clock bears the Tune Squad logo. UNDONE then tweaks things a bit by designating the sub-dial on the left as the “world’s first dedicated basketball timer.”

Four sections indicate four quarters at 12 minutes each while the fifth is for two overtime periods at 5 minutes each. The concept sounds strange but let’s take their word for it. Check out the caseback to see the Space Jam: A New Legacy badge and the serialization. It even ships in a special weathered sneaker box which is a nice touch.

UNDONE x Space Jam: A New Legacy “Tune Squad”

The brand is known for its robust customization capabilities. For those who love to own a personalized timekeeping instrument, you can’t go wrong with this. We love how UNDONE uses a transparent dial with intricate patterns of a printed circuit board.

If you’ve seen the movie, then this theme will make sense right away. This time, the three sub-dials have black outer rings. Moreover, Lebron James and Bugs Bunny still occupy the same spaces as with the limited-edition “Slamdunk” but are now in full detail. Now for the fun part!

UNDONE lets you pick the third player at the 6 o’clock sub-dial. There are 16 Looney Tunes characters to choose from, so don’t rush. We did not notice it at first, but this watch features a date window just between 4 and 5 o’clock unlike the other. It’s then paired with a blue silicone rubber strap

UNDONE x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection

Now that you know what each version brings to the court, it’s time we highlight what they have in common. Both tout 41.8 mm 316L stainless-steel cases with black DLC and debut as UNDONE’s first tonneau watches. A sapphire crystal with AR coating provides protection and reliable visibility for the dial.

Keeping score of time’s flow is a TMI VK63 mechanical-quartz hybrid flyback chronograph supplied by Seiko. We can say the UNDONE x Space Jam: A New Legacy collection has something for everybody. It’s just a matter of personal taste. Ultimately, the “Slamdunk” and “Tune Squad” will surely find a place on your people’s wrists.

