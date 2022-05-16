UNDONE is one of our favorite microbrands when it comes to unique and stylish timepieces. A major contributor to their success is how their enthusiastic team keeps the lineup fresh. Regularly releasing new examples may not work for others in the industry, but it seems the formula is exactly what makes this watchmaker fun. Hence, let’s check out their latest outing – the Urban Vintage Salmon.

This release sees the Hong Kong-based establishment endow their chronograph with a selection of tweaks we’ve never seen before in their catalog. Fans know that aside from their occasional limited-edition collaborations, UNDONE encourages creativity with its unique customization services. With the debut of the Urban Vintage Salmon, we now have a new template to consider.

Elegance Elevated

What UNDONE offers is a blend of classics that invokes nostalgia for both the user and those who see it. They’re calling it as such due to the tinge of its dial which some refer to as “salmon pink” and is what the rest describe as rose gold. Although most watches that choose this shade ship with color-matching cases and parts, this opts for contrast.

Furthermore, aside from the mesmerizing tone that forms the backdrop, it incorporates more elements that enhance its old-school charm. What we’re looking at is a profile that not many of its competitors can pull off. The Urban Vintage Salmon, however, carries a timeless appeal you can proudly wear on your wrist.

As such, if we managed to pique your interest at this point, read on through for our comprehensive breakdown below. Who knows? This could be the start of a long-term appreciation for items in this colorway. Moreover, perhaps it will be enough to convince its people to give it a try. Let’s dive right in and go fishing!

Welcoming A New Horological Silhouette

Coming from its recent launch of the equally stunning Aitoheiwa Automatic, UNDONE is revamping the Urban collection. For those wondering, there are several sub-models under this banner to suit our varying tastes. Folks who prefer more than just basic timekeeping functions are likely to find their ideal chronograph here.

The Urban Vintage Salmon lives up to its namesake with its distinct combination of aesthetics. It is presented in a round case with a stepped bezel that measures 40 mm x 12.7 mm. Its size is perfect for users who want a slim and modest accessory on their wrists.

A 316L stainless steel housing touts a mix of polished and satin finishes on its surfaces. To the left of the case middle is nothing noteworthy, while the opposite edge holds two pump pushers. These flank an antique-style watch crown with a “U” engraving at the top.

Beneath its domed K1 crystal is a vertically brushed rose gold dial with all indications and branding printed in black. The tachymeter scale occupies the flange section and surrounds the minute track. Adorning the Urban Vintage Salmon’s face are Breguet numeral hour markers.

Meanwhile, round snailed registers are set at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. UNDONE goes for black hands on all functions which looks great against the blushing metallic hue below them. Ticking within is a Japanese TMI VK64 mechanical-quartz hybrid flyback chronograph movement sourced from Seiko.

Surprisingly, the Urban Vintage Salmon is outfitted with an exhibition case back. This indulges those who are curious about the inner workings of their watches, although there’s hardly anything to view except for the shielding and the button cell battery that powers it. Finally, we have a brown genuine leather strap with a stainless-steel pin buckle closure system.

Specs Case Size: 40 mm x 127 mm

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Bezel: Fixed/Stepped

Crystal: K1 Mineral Glass

Dial Style: Chronograph With Breguet Numerals

Movement: Japanese TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph

Water Resistance: 3 ATM / 30 Meters

Strap/Bracelet: Genuine Leather (Brown) With A Pin Buckle Closure System

An Understated Beauty You’ll Grow To Love

There you have it! We never thought that a two-tone combo of silver and rose gold would look so fashionable. Coupled with the use of Breguet numerals and retro visuals on its dial, UNDONE manages to create another mesmerizing motif that you can personalize into a bespoke chronograph. As always, keep a close eye on their future releases because we know there’s always something exciting in development behind the scenes.

Images courtesy of UNDONE