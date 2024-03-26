It has been a while since we’ve written a piece on something new from UNDONE. Nonetheless, they were gracious enough to ship over a sample of their latest model — the Urban Retro. One look at this sleek timekeeping instrument and it’s clear that automotive vibes define its profile. Like it says in the name, this modern wrist accessory exudes a timeless appeal.

Chronographs are typically associated with motoring but the Hong Kong-based watchmaker manages to keep things slightly understated for this reference. As such, the Urban Retro balances sporty aesthetics with a hint of elegance to become your daily driver no matter the occasion.

A snippet from the press release supplied reads, “A total must-have for lovers of vintage American muscle cars, the new UNDONE Urban Retro takes direct inspiration from these classic American automobiles in a modern vintage-inspired chronograph.” in our opinion, their team nailed it!

Without the crown, its 316L stainless steel case measures approximately 40 mm x 12.7 mm. It’s metal housing frames a domed K1 crystal at the top, while the opposite end flaunts an exhibition case back with a printed license plate to remind us of what it pays homage to.

Buyers can pick between yellow, light blue, and navy blue backdrops. Moreover, they can personalize the name and number for a simple yet bespoke touch. Despite its classy presentation, the Urban Retro can withstand immersion up to depths of 30 meters.

As we make our way back to the dial, UNDONE opts for a silver backdrop with a vertically brushed finish. It’s likewise adorned with hints of powder blue, orange, tan, and beige from the lume applied to the spines of the hours and seconds hands.

Up next are the two pillow chronograph counters at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock with a date aperture at 6 o’clock. Meanwhile, the tachymeter forms the perimeter surrounding the minute track and the applied baton hour markers. In charge of its chronograph complications is a TMI VK46 mechanical-quartz hybrid caliber.

Rounding out the details is a distressed brown leather strap with contrast stitching in tan. UNDONE even throws in an extra rally strap so you can swap between the two. We highly recommend the Urban Retro as a solid addition to any watch collection.

Images courtesy of UNDONE