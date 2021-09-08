You can deny that Japanese culture has been one of the most influential across the globe. We can’t help but become fascinated with every aspect of their history from the feudal period to the modern. They’ve inspired everything from animation to fashion and we still want more. Once again, UNDONE steps up to bring us a piece of the past with its naughty yet fascinating Nippon Erotica: Shunga Collection.

Many would think that people were more conservative back then, but historians say otherwise. they say that by the 17th-century watchmakers were already offering these “special” personalization services. These customizations mostly catered to Western markets and depicted images based on such. UNDONE reimagines these in the form of two watches with an Eastern theme instead.

Exploring the UNDONE Nippon Erotica: Shunga Collection

As already implied by the name, the design of the duo is lifted from the erotic form of ukiyo-e (woodblock print or paintings). The Japanese refer to it as Shunga and was supposedly a good luck charm warriors of the time carry. UNDONE draws inspiration from the artworks to give us the Shunga: EDO and Shunga: MEIJI variants.

Both share the same technical specifications but sport varying images and colors. The one based on the 1603 – 1867 period features a beige and silver dial with a brown leather strap. Meanwhile, the other channels elements from 1868 – 1912 with its navy blue with silver dial and a gray suede strap.

A couple getting busy is printed just above 6 o’clock in the dial. To keep things discreet, UNDONE omits the racy parts from the dial. To get the full picture, all you need to do is to flip it over and view them in action on the case back. The old-school look and other vintage elements should appeal to buyers who want something retro on their wrist.

Getting Intimate With UNDONE’s New Timepiece

Now that you know what makes each chronograph in the Nippon Erotica: Shunga Collection different, it’s time we learn what they both share. These come in a polished 316L stainless steel case that measures 40 mm x 47.6 mm x 12.7 mm. This slim outline gives it a unisex appeal, which is a good balance in our opinion.

It’s easy to miss but the case band and sides edges of the lugs sport a brushed finish. Running down vertically below the 12 o’clock hour marker are the Kanji characters “當世風俗通.” Another one visible on the sub-dial at 9 o’clock is “春” which reads as Shunga.

Beneath the suggestive profile of the UNDONE Nippon Erotica: Shunga Collection is a reliable Japanese TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph movement. Each watch ships in beautiful packaging that gives you a hint of what to expect inside.

Images courtesy of UNDONE