Under Armour’s latest lineup of apparel curated by Dwayne Douglas Johnson shows us what that some tie-ins are more than just pure marketing hype. The collection not only caters to gym rats but also folks who need gear built for the great outdoors. If you do so as well, why not grab the Project Rock x HOVR Dawn boots for your next trek?

Fans of the former WWE superstar know that there’s more to him than just acting. In fact, “The Rock” reportedly gets his intimidating physique from hard work and proper nutrition. Of course, genetics also plays a part in all this, but you can always get a leg up with the right equipment.

These boots are designed for performance and comfort beyond urban borders. Head out camping, hiking, or even hunting with the confidence that your footwear is never failing you along the way. Under Armour bestows the Project Rock x HOVR Dawn with a stealthy colorway. in fact, the camouflage pattern makes it seem like a standard-issue military boot.

The shoes use a lightweight and breathable synthetic upper with overlays in strategic areas for added protection. The manufacturer claims the material is 100% waterproof but is engineered to allow moisture from within to escape. This means your feet stay dry even when humidity becomes a challenge.

For additional stability, the external heel counter supports you every step of the way. To get that snug fit, the Project Rock x HOVR Dawn features an anti-microbial Ortholite sockliner. Push through anything in your path with exceptional energy return from the responsive UA HOVR cushioning system. Finally, the durable high-traction lugs of the outsole minimize the chances of slipping on any surface.

Images courtesy of Under Armour