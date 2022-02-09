Don’t let those deadlifts weigh you down, literally. Stay steady on your feet and focus on mustering your strength with the aid of Under Armour’s Project Rock BSR 2 Marble Training Shoes.

Think you got what it takes to be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and try your hands with explosive weight training exercises? It may take a while to muster the proper posture and get the much-needed strength to pick up those loaded barbells in the gym. But if you’re like The Rock who pushes right through boundaries, then you need complementary footwear for such a go-getter attitude.

We’re talking about the Under Armour Project Rock BSR 2 Marble Training Shoes. It features the brand’s TriBase technology to keep you on your feet and moving with ease and comfort no matter how intense the workout. The tech helps maximize ground control and contact to promote natural motion. It also provides flexibility to grips during lifts or intense training so you don’t lose your balance. As for traction, then the full rubber outsole does the job, especially for elevated terrain while adding durability to the framework.

Meanwhile, a lightweight, breathable air mesh upper that stretches and has structure is just what you need to keep you moving forward and pushing boundaries. The addition of a midfoot lockdown and support with webbing and eyelet structure keeps your feet comfortable and dry. The Under Armour Project Rock BSR 2 Marble Training Shoes even features a charged cushioning midsole that absorbs impact and converts it into a responsive burst of energy.

Images courtesy of Under Armour