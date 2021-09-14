Dwane “The Rock” Johnson, is one of the few people who has successfully transitioned from professional wrestling to Hollywood. Aside from his leading roles in movies, the box-office star is also a great entrepreneur who founded brands such as ZOA and Teremana Tequila. Meanwhile, his tie-in with Under Armour is as strong as ever which gives us the UA Project Rock 4.

These training shoes are part of the latest “Work Starts Here” collection. The capsule recently dropped and includes a pair of headphones, a duffle backpack, slides, gym bags, and various stylish apparel designed to enhance your workouts. All of these sport the Brahma Bull badge.

To even come close to The Rock’s physique, you’ll need perseverance, balanced nutrition, and the right gear. The UA Project Rock 4 are tough training shoes approved by the man himself. Of course, with Under Armour’s years of experience, engineered the perfect pair of kicks help you push beyond your limits.

Set your goals and let the latest in footwear features handle the rest. The UA Project Rock 4 boasts remarkable comfort thanks to the lightweight and breathable mesh upper. This flexible material – along with the knit collar – will not restrict your foot’s natural movements.

TPU midfoot straps on the medial and lateral sides keep the shoes firmly in place. So, lace them up and worry no more. Top-notch ergonomics from the sockliner and the UA HOVR foam midsole reduces impact and improves energy return. Nobody wants to slip when things get intense, which is why the UA Project Rock 4 packs the outsole with UA TriBase technology.

Images courtesy of Under Armour