Anyone with an active lifestyle knows it’s better to invest in durable and reliable footwear that not only succeeds in form but also in function. Under Armour for one never fails when it comes to performance wear from their collection of footwear and outerwear. They have stylish and handsome sneakers that both look good in and out of the court. The HOVR Rise 3 Training Shoes, for one, cut a sleek silhouette but offer optimum cushion for your feet and great energy return.

It boasts responsive UA HOVR cushioning that reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel you forward. This means every box jump, burpee, and any movement becomes more explosive. The foam is securely contained within a firmer EVA midsole for the perfect blend of comfort and performance.

Moreover, the Under Armour HOVR Rise 3 Training Shoes features the brand’s TriBase to maximize ground contact and promote natural motion. It provides flexibility to grip during lifts to keep you grounded. A full rubber outsole, on the other hand, enhances multi-directional traction and durability.

This pair of performance footwear is even lightweight at just 10 ounces. This way it doesn’t add heft to your step. It also comes with an abrasion-resistant mesh upper with a 3D print for durability and breathability. A stretch-bootie construction makes it easy to slip on and off and external straps help to lock your feet in place so you don’t worry about a missing pair when you’re into the workout routine. The Under Armour HOVR Rise 3 Training Shoes comes in four colorways: black/halo gray, halo gray/white, concrete/white, and radar blue/white.

Images courtesy of Under Armour