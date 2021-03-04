The Under Armour HOVR Machina 2 helps you run like the wind in comfort and in style. This high-performance footwear comes with sync technology so you get real-time personal coaching on your performance.

This pair of running shoes come with a unique sensory technology embedded into the midsole so you can connect with your smartphone’s MapMyRun app. This connected technology provides informative data and analysis on your running metrics and technique. It offers real-time feedback on your cadence, pace, stride length, and more to help you run better.

Outside of the sensor, the Under Armour HOVR Machina 2 maintains the brand’s futuristic aesthetics without sacrificing comfort. As its name entails, it provides “zero-gravity feel” so you feel like you’re hovering on the ground instead of running. This is all thanks to its powerful features that help with breathability and efficient energy return.

This reliable footwear has a compression mesh energy web and molds UA HOVR foam that help minimise impact and provides feet cushion. It also has ultralight 3D spacer mesh upper to help with breathability and ultimate speed. Meanwhile, mineral-infused UA RUSH lining helps absorb and reflect emitted energy to help with endurance.

The Under Armour HOVR Machina 2 provides stability and great traction for those upward pounds using a series of powerful features. This includes an external heel counter that adds stability and a locked-in feel. There is also the sprint spike-inspired Pebax speed plate for more powerful push-offs and increased return. Lastly, carbon rubber pods under the heel provide greater durability and traction in high-impact strike zones.

