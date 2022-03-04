Get total control of your stop-and-go speed plus the freedom to move around with Under Armour’s Curry Flow 9 Basketball Shoes. This pair is completely devoid of rubber so they are extremely light on the feet at just 12 ounces. Plus, it looks super cool and stylish you wouldn’t just want to wear this on the court.

This durable pair features the brand’s Flow cushioning technology so you get total comfort with every move. Each step is super light and bouncy and they provide great traction too. There’s no skidding and every step has its purpose.

Speaking of comfort, Under Armour’s Curry Flow 9 Basketball Shoes features WARP upper technology for enhanced comfort and control throughout dynamic movements, on the court or beyond. They work like mini seat belts that comfortably secure your feet, locking them in so there are no limits to your movements.

Moreover, they come with UA Flow outsole so you get better control of your movements. You can cut and stop/start faster than ever before and not lose floor contact. Pair that with a TPE-blend sockliner with lower compression set so you get great energy return with every move.

The unisex Under Armour Curry Flow 9 Basketball Shoes also come with a breathable mesh tongue and pull tabs for easy on and off and molded collar built into the upper for optimum comfort. They boast unreal grip and comfort so you can move quickly with ease and assurance, so you can cut, drive, and shoot with confidence. Plus, they come in an attractive colorway you wouldn’t mind parading around whether you’re a Stephen Curry fan or not.

