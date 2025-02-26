How do you spend the weekend or days off with your family? There are plenty of games and recreational activities available for everyone to enjoy. A lot of people either plan or go on impromptu excursions outdoors to take a break from their urban lifestyle. Make your off-grid stays comfortable and convenient with the HARDKORR Campers (HKC) Xplorer 2.3 Family.

This adventure trailer was designed to accommodate up to four adults. Furthermore, its heavy-duty construction allows owners to traverse rough terrain without worry. All it needs is a capable vehicle with the grunt to haul at least 5,000 lbs. The numbers are way above the normal, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The Xplorer 2.3 Family measures 13.45′ x 6.5′ x 6.5′ (with the rooftop tent closed). It has a ramp-over angle of 59 degrees and a departure angle listed at 25.3 degrees. HKC fabricates the chassis out of hot-dip galvanized steel with an aluminum body.

Everything rides on robust independent suspension units and big bore gas shocks. Next are the 16″ alloy wheels shod in M/T tires and mounted on heavy-duty PCD 6×139.7 hub bearings. For an extra seamless setup, an onboard air compressor and motorized system quickly deploy the HARDKORR Family rooftop tent.

Four adjustable stabilizer legs and the ARK 750 jockey wheel keep it level and wobble-free. The cozy shelter holds two queen-size mattresses for an ergonomic night’s sleep. Meanwhile, interior lighting means no more fumbling around in the dark.

HKC also points out the modular characteristics of its Xplorer 2.3 Family. This model includes a HARDKORR 270-degree free-standing awning, 12V water pump, 2x 20-liter jerry can storage, Fridge slide with prep bench, a customizable pantry, induction cooktop, and 2x 135 Ah lithium batteries among others.

