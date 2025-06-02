Dragon Tiny Homes’ Kemi tiny house offers a cozy retreat with its cabin-like feel. An A-frame-inspired home, it measures 20′ long and 8′ x 5″ wide, offering 160 square feet of comfortable living space perfect as a retreat, guest house, or short-term rentals.

The design blends modern functionality and Scandinavian warmth. It features sleek black standing seam metal siding and natural wood accents for a minimalist aesthetic. Glass doors open to a cozy and functional open-plan layout with each space cleverly maximized for use.

Kemi opens to a wood-lined interior built with locally sourced Georgia pine. Then picture windows add a modern edge and makes the tiny space feel spacious. They invite natural light and allow seamless indoor and outdoor integration. A queen-size bed can fit alongside one massive window for a cozy sleeping nook. There’s also another window at the front, ensuring a bask of sunlight to the interior.

This gabled home benefits from a high 13′ 5” ceiling and incorporates a loft bedroom accessible via a ladder. This area measures approximately 94″ x 77″ and can fit a queen-size mattress or double as extra storage space.

Kemi also has a simple yet functional kitchen equipped with a two-burner induction cooktop and compact sink. Black granite countertops with matching cabinets and under-cabinet LED lights add a polish touch.

Meanwhile, the bathroom is surprisingly generous or spacious for a home of this size. It has a 48″ shower, a flushing toilet, and a compact wall-mounted sink. Black accents throughout give the area a cohesive look. Meanwhile, a mini split HVAC system and a ceiling fan ensures comfort.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes