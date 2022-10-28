Ulysse Nardin and Norrøna come together for a limited-edition capsule collection headlined by the DIVER NORRØNA Arctic Night. The concept of sustainable means of manufacturing is gradually permeating more markets. These days, we have the automotive industry, fashion labels, sports apparel brands, consumer electronics manufacturers, and watchmakers.

Various industries now have concepts and commercial products that have little to no environmental impact. Nothing too extravagant here as the collaboration brings forth two exclusive items for us to consider. The brand ambassador for this special tie-in is Norwegian adventurer Børge Ousland.

This badass Polar Explorer is the first to complete crossings of the Arctic and Antarctic by himself. He, alongside Norrøna CEO Jørgen Jørgensen and Ulysse Nardin Europe Director Sebastien Gautier will debut debut the DIVER NORRØNA Arctic Night and arktis GORE-TEX® PRO Ulysse Nardin Edition on November 10, 2022.

Details surrounding the upcoming outerwear are limited so let’s check out the timepiece instead. The watch features a case back and case middle crafted out of 40% Carbonium and 60% recycled fishing nets. Meanwhile, the rest of the 44 mm case uses Nylo and up to 80% recycled stainless steel.

Its open-work design at the bottom showcases the UN-118 self-winding caliber with a 60-hour power reserve. The uni-directional rotating bezel features a mottled Carbonium insert. The DIVER NORRØNA Arctic Night’s matte black sandblasted dial sports Ulysse Nardin’s signature double X embossed dead center.

Applied hour markers and hands feature Super-LumiNova treatment for low-light visibility. A power reserve indicator is at 12 o’clock, while the small seconds sub-dial and circular date window share the space at 6 o’clock. Finally, Ulysse Nardin gives the DIVER NORRØNA Arctic Night a black strap fashioned out of 100% recycled fishing nets with gray stitching.

Images courtesy of Ulysse Nardin/Norrøna