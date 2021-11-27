When companies announce a limited-edition release, are you the type to just buy one outright or maybe give it some thought first? However, when it comes to auctions, you really need to take action ASAP or miss out. For this year’s Only Watch charity auction, Ulysse Nardin joins other luxury watchmakers with its UFO table clock. It sold for more than $400,000!

Since its founding in 1846, the Swiss brand has been catering to those in the nautical industry. Even with an outstanding lineup of precision timekeeping instruments in all shapes and sizes over the years, the UFO table clock manages to make a jaw-dropping impact.

Proceeds from its sale will fund medical research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The original model was presented with elegant dark blue accents and only saw 75 examples built. Meanwhile, most of those participating in the 2021 Only Watch were following a specific theme.

Moreover, each respective entry carries bespoke elements to go along with the colorway. What makes these items even more desirable is their designation as one-offs. This means the UFO table clock from Ulysse Nardin that went under the hammer is a true exclusive.

The pill-shaped assembly features a blown glass cover that connects via a bayonet system to an aluminum base. A proprietary anodizing process gives some of its parts a metallic electric orange tint. The highly intricate 663-component Caliber UN-902 manual movement boasts an insane 1-year power reserve.

At the top, you’ll find three rectangular skeleton dials arranged in a triangular formation. The open-work design exposes all of the clock’s mesmerizing inner mechanisms. A view from the top shows a single sub-dial with deadbeat seconds for all three time zones. The 2021 Only Watch UFO from Ulysse Nardin is truly remarkable.

Images courtesy of Ulysse Nardin/Only Watch 2021