While the aerospace industry is actively developing new commercial aircraft for supersonic travel, private jets are inching closer to production. In fact, several prototypes have already completed multiple test flights. One of these comes from Bombardier, and its latest Global 8000 is a significant step up over its predecessor.

Data from surveys indicate that there is a lucrative market for trips that can break the sound barrier. Apart from the thrill this experience offers, the Global 8000 ensures clients get to where they need to be in the shortest time possible.

Trials show the civil aircraft can hit a top speed of Mach 0.94 and maintain a cruising speed of Mach 0.92. However, should the pilot push it beyond the certified operational speed, the Global 8000 will reach Mach 1.015. Furthermore, it boasts a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Meanwhile, it likewise touts cutting-edge General Electric Passport engines and a groundbreaking Smooth Flex Wing system. Bombardier claims it “delivers the longest range from even the shortest runways—and in all weather conditions.” As for the cabin, expect exceptional comfort and customizability.

Its fuselage is large enough to accommodate up to four distinct living spaces. Elsewhere, clients can personalize the layout accordingly as well. The jet measures 111 feet long, 27 feet high, and touts a wingspan of approximately 104 feet. Bombardier says its maximum operating altitude is 51,000 feet.

The Canadian group is one of the world’s leading suppliers of business jets. Interested buyers don’t have long to wait as the latest addition to its fleet is slated to hit the skies later this year. With its 19-passenger capacity, the Global 8000 would also make a sound investment for charter flights.

Images courtesy of Bombardier