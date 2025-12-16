While most people have ditched traditional timekeeping instruments for smartphones or smartwatches, the market for mechanical timepieces remains formidable. Take, for instance, the luxury-tier options available for those who can afford one. Likewise, Hublot bolsters its partnership with a lauded American contemporary visual artist courtesy of the Arsham Droplet.

This is the second entry under the Daniel Arsham collection of the Swiss watchmaker’s Exceptional Timepieces series. Unlike the MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire, which is a wristwatch, the Arsham Droplet is a pocket watch. Now you can finally grab something other than your smartphone to check the time.

Reference 916.NX.5202.NK measures about 73.2 mm x 52.6 mm and features a case crafted out of titanium. Just like every other pocket watch, Hublot supplies a full titanium pocket chain. The links are polished, while the carabiner is microblasted for a matte-like sheen.

Rubber bumpers in Arsham green enhance grip and protection from bumps or drops. The Arsham Droplet touts an open-work dial with elements such as the chapter ring, hour markers, hands, and sub-dial in Arsham green. It runs on an in-house HUB1201 Manufacture MECA-10 manual movement with a 10-day power reserve.

“The Arsham Droplet seamlessly unites Hublot’s technical mastery and Arsham’s distinctive artistic vision. By partnering extensively with Hublot watchmakers from sketch to production, he was able to achieve something so incredibly innovative that it pushed the boundaries of traditional watchmaking,” writes Hublot.

If you want an accessory that showcases superior craftsmanship and stunning aesthetics, this is an excellent alternative to the usual wristwatches. Hublot also includes a decorative titanium and mineral glass stand to turn your Arsham Droplet into a fancy desk clock.

Images courtesy of hublot