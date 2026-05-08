Among the illustrious luxury watchmaking brands in the world, Hermès likely does not immediately come to mind. Of course, those with an intimate knowledge of the upscale fashion house’s exploits in haute horlogerie can recommend several outstanding references. Still, other big names in the business tend to overshadow the rest. However, the H08 Squelette collection can potentially shift the game.

A quick look at the French style label’s catalog should give you an idea as to why its timepieces deserve more recognition. The lineup covers a wide range of designs and ranges from extravagant to understated. We feel the H08 Squelette collection belongs to the latter, but in a good way. If you prefer something with a modest motif, the roster is a good place to start.

What immediately sets it apart from the standard H08 is in the name. If you have a firm grasp of the French language, the subsequent word simply means skeleton in English. Therefore, this positions the W402991WW00 as the minimalist option. Meanwhile, we’re technically getting two versions of the open-work model with multiple strap colors.

Hermès presents the H08 Squelette in a 42 mm x 39 mm titanium case coated in matte black DLC. Accompanying the design is a satin-brushed ceramic bezel with mirror-polished chamfers. Next are the anti-glare sapphire crystals that cover both ends of the watch. Precision timekeeping comes from the in-house H1978 S self-winding caliber.

The H08 Squelette collection’s automatic mechanical movement boasts a respectable 60-hour power reserve. In terms of durability, these sleek accessories are water-resistant up to 10 bar. Available single tour strap hues for the Blue SKU include Zanzibar Blue and Noir, while the Gray SKU gets Bleu Abysse, Vert, and Dune.

Images courtesy of Hermès