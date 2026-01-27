Although some may claim that “size” does not matter, it honestly does when it comes to yachts. After all, the larger the vessel, the more amenities, rooms, and stuff it can carry. Therefore, the launch of the Vento made a huge splash — both figuratively and literally — as the largest one ever by a Turkish shipyard.

Operating out of Istanbul, Turkey, Turquoise Yachts is proudly showcasing all the bells and whistles of its latest flagship. Measuring 288 feet from tip to tail, it’s practically floating in the megayacht category. Its construction boasts a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure.

This build appears to be an excellent balance between durability and a bit of weight savings to boot. With a striking coat of blue at the bottom against a white backdrop, its silhouette makes a bold statement wherever it goes. The gross tonnage of the Vento is listed at 2,500.

With its generous volumes, the living spaces span across five decks. Noteworthy features include fold-out terraces, a drive-in dock for tenders close to the aft beach club, a 21-foot spool at the main deck, a sundeck outdoor cinema, and a foredeck that doubles as a touch-and-go helipad.

This massive endeavor was completed in partnership with H2 Yacht Design. Owners get to enjoy a suite with a private deck, two dressing rooms, and an office. Furthermore, there are two VIP cabins and four guest cabins.

For propulsion, the megayacht relies on twin MTU engines. These bad boys generate enough power to move the Vento up to speeds of 17 knots. According to company CEO Burak Akgül, this project is “crowning more than 30 years of heritage, Vento is a remarkable achievement.

Images courtesy of Turquoise Yachts