The Storm All-Weather Jacket from Aether got you covered when you’re out and about in unpredictable weather conditions. It keeps you dry under heavy downpours, while remaining breathable so you stay comfortable too.

It’s as resistant as a windbreaker and as waterproof as a raincoat, featuring a dynamic high-density, three-layer membrane fabric comprising of 100% polyester (front) and 10% nylon (back). The seam-sealed fabric uses a monodirectional central membrane that keeps rain or external moisture out, while allowing sweat or internal moisture to escape.

This way, keeping you cool and dry at the same time. Aether’s Storm All-Weather Jacket provides maximum weather protection in a lightweight and minimalist style designed for on-the-go wear, anytime and anywhere. It’s been put to rigorous tests to ensure its durability, specifically from “the shores of Malibu to the dunes of the Mojave Desert.”

The jacket remained equally protective despite being subjected to various weather conditions. It’s also not just waterproof but also wind resistant and has waterproof zippers to help keep the rain at bay. Meanwhile, a three-piece hood can easily and quickly be adjusted and locked via an interior bungee to protect the head and neck from the rain and cold.

Other functional details include a subtle reflective tape on center back seam and elbows for visibility in the dark, a hidden waterproof zipped chest pocket to store EDC essentials, elasticated cuffs for easy pull on and off, and a dropped back hem for a relaxed fit. When the sun’s out, Aether’s Storm All-Weather Jacket packs down small into its own carry pouch.

