As predicted by analysts years ago, sustainable innovation continues at a steady pace. Since early this year, it has been a non-stop deluge of electric mobility platforms, which means the industry is ready to move on from fossil fuels. Thus, we have companies like Ultraviolette Automotive developing striking machines like the F77.

This startup operates out of Bangalore, India, and specializes in the development of electric motorcycles and energy infrastructure. Although not as ubiquitous as EVs, zero-emission two-wheelers are steadily catching up. With most of the world’s renowned marques also introducing greener models, it won’t be long before we have even more choices.

The FF7 is now one of them as Ultraviolette Automotive shares what this moto can do. Unfortunately, those who crave adrenaline-pumping performance might want to shop elsewhere. The underwhelming 25 kW PMAC motor can muster only a mediocre 33.5 horsepower.

Although it makes up for it with a whopping 332 lb-ft of torque, the numbers are not that impressive. We have a 7.5-second 0-60 mph acceleration and a top speed of a just little over 90 mph. Furthermore, its 4.2 kWh battery module is just enough for 95 miles.

Ultraviolette Automotive notes that the energy source touts exceptional heat dissipation and is built according to MIL-STD specifications. The FF7 features an aluminum headstock and steel trellis frame. It is available in Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser colorways.

What we like is the aggressive stance that it gets from the body kit. Unlike some electric motorcycles we usually feature, the FF7 covers its components with sleek aerodynamic fairings. The manufacturer tries to make up for it with fancy connectivity features and safety systems, but many will find it lacking.

Images courtesy of Ultraviolette Automotive