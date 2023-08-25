The Ukiah Qube Gas Fire Pit takes your outing to the next level. It brings cozy campfire vibes wherever, whether it be in your backyard or out in the woods thanks to its innovative fuel system.

This is a versatile fire pit fueled by two 1-lb. propane tanks or LP canisters neatly stored internally for easy carrying or ultimate portability. It comes in a small package at just 12½” x 12½” x 13½” and weighs 18 lbs. It is just over a foot square. But don’t let its size deceive you.

The Ukiah Qube Gas Fire Pit optimizes fuel efficiency. It features six stainless steel jet tip burners that offers over 3 1/2 hours of burn time on high-intensity warmth while up to 8 hours on the low setting. The burners can reach up to 20″ in height under maximum setting. As for uneven grounds, this outdoor gear adapts. It has adjustable feet for stability on any surface.

Moreover, it comes with a handy FDA-approved woodblock magnetic lid that helps with easy transport and storage. The lid also doubles as a cutting board or tabletop so you can comfortably eat at the campsite.

The Ukiah Qube Gas Fire Pit is designed for outdoor adventures. It has a rugged construction and powder-coated body that is durable and reliable in the elements. This weather-resistant fire pit will last for many years. Its compact size and smart fuel system allows you to bring the Qube anywhere. It is also user friendly and the smallest most portable fire pit yet from the brand.

