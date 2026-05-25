If your daily tech loadout includes more than just a smartphone, chances are there’s also a power bank in the mix. Most tech-savvy people usually throw in their laptop, tablet, TWS earbuds, headphones, and other devices in their bags or backpacks. If Anker’s lineup feels a bit too pricey, consider the upcoming PB610 as your handy backup.

With so many portable charging SKUs constantly hitting the market, narrowing down your next purchase is no longer as straightforward as it used to be. UGREEN is a relatively new player in the charging solutions segment, which is gradually cultivating a solid reputation for quality and performance. Meanwhile, its new SKU is literally shaping up to be a divisive series.

Whenever a manufacturer introduces a new lineup, the first product to lead the charge needs to make a huge splash. The PB610 is doing so by ditching the stereotypical form factor most power banks follow. Instead of symmetry, we have asymmetric silhouettes with curves for days. To be honest, it kind of resembles a crewmate from Among Us, albeit with longer legs.

We don’t want to frame it as a gripe, but as a unique selling point instead. UGREEN tells us this bad boy has a charging capacity of 10,000 mAh. Unfortunately, the only downside here is the modest 45W rating, which is not enough to efficiently top up devices such as laptops. Nevertheless, what really matters here is the striking and sleek design.

A 1.47″ pill-shaped color display shows metrics and charging status in real-time. Pair the PB610 with the companion app to enable custom images and tweak some settings. UGREEN even incorporates a braided USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying strap. An NTC thermal management chip is likewise there for safety.

Images courtesy of UGREEN