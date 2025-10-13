For those who use their Apple Watch as their lifeline — health tracker, fitness coach, call and SMS monitor, and more — it can be troublesome when it’s battery runs out. Without a charger on hand, it’s just a decorative arm piece. But its charging puck isn’t exactly travel-friendly. The Pixy Tag from Futurizta Tech, on the other hand, is designed to replace Apple’s standard puck. It’s a mini power bank, Apple Watch charger, and Find My tracker in one.

It integrates all these features into a cable-free and lightweight design at just 30g. Simply snap on top to give your Apple Watch up to 20 hours of additional life from its built-in rechargeable 500mAh battery. It also delivers a full 5W fast charge for quicker top-ups unlike Apple’s standard 2.5W puck.

Moreover, the Pixy Tag has USB-C pass through capability, which allows for dual-charging. It can power both the device itself and your Apple Watch when connected to a USB-C power source. This also recharges the integrated Find My battery, which spans an impressive two years.

The Find My battery works even when the power bank runs out. This way, you can still use it as a tracker and attach to your valuables so you never lose them. It connects to Apple’s Find My app and alerts you when you accidentally leave your essentials behind.

The Pixy Tag is smaller than a car key and lighter than the AirPods so it’s very travel friendly. Yet, it’s built for durability with a zinc alloy shell that can withstand daily wear, bumps, drops, and even from getting run over by a car. It also has safety features like overcharge and short-circuit protection.

Images courtesy of Futurizta Tech