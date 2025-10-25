Are you in a spooky season shopping spree? What are the items that still need to be checked off the list? In line with the upcoming holidays, some retailers are already offering Halloween-related products on sale. With this in mind, we have something for fans of Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Take a look at this bundle with two Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speakers.

Instead of the regular orbs in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue, these two boast something unique. The duo draws inspiration from two prominent characters in the stop-motion animated film directed by Tim Burton. Since the movie’s original debut in 1993, it has turned into a beloved classic and continues to delight viewers of all ages.

Thus, The Nightmare Before Christmas Fan Bundle features one Echo Dot (5th Gen ) as Jack Skellington and the other as Sally. With the smart speakers in question, you can enhance any home’s spooky motif. Enjoy wireless music playback with a simple voice command as Alexa handles the rest.

For a more comprehensive control, pair your smartphone with these smart speakers via Bluetooth. Blast The Nightmare Before Christmas official soundtrack or a curated playlist with rich acoustic quality. Given the compact form factor, it’s easy to position anywhere around the house.

Thanks to a bit of clever design, the mouths of your The Nightmare Before Christmas Fan Bundle light up. It uses the glow of the Echo Dot (5th Gen) light ring to illuminate the smiles of Sally and Jack Skellington. Also, you might want to get it as a cool gift for a loved one.

Images courtesy of Amazon/Disney