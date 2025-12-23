According to research, pain is both a sensory experience and an individual goes through when the body detects tissue damage. Thankfully, there are various ways to treat it. Unfortunately, most people rely on drugs for almost instantaneous relief, which can potentially lead to health problems in the long run. If you are open to trying other ways of managing the symptoms, devices like the MOVE+ 2.0 could help.

Popping pills like candy is never the ideal solution, as prolonged exposure to chemicals will eventually damage some of our organs. Misuse or overdosage has deadly consequences for those who don’t follow their doctor’s prescription. Therefore, Kineon is now crowdfunding a cutting-edge system that leverages red light lasers to promote recovery.

Before attempting any type of treatment, including MOVE+ 2.0, please consult a healthcare professional to rule out any potential serious health complications. With that out of the way, this next-generation piece of technology is ideal for individuals who regularly experience the following conditions: Gout, tendonitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, frozen shoulder, and other forms of injury.

The crowdfunding page describes its predecessor as “the next generation of wearable red light therapy. Redesigned for total-body recovery, greater reach, and effortless use.” So far, it seems the design is intuitive enough for anybody to grasp. No need to hook it up to the power outlet, as it runs on rechargeable batteries for true portability.

As the marketing materials put it, scientific research reportedly shows evidence that light therapy promotes healing. It does so by boosting blood flow and reducing inflammation. The MOVE+ 2.0 package includes everything you need. We have three modules, a charging dock, a USB-C cable, an adjustable strap, an extender strap, and a travel case.

Images courtesy of Kineon