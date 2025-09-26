When you own a sprawling piece of property, it has numerous advantages. It’s possible to build a huge home or a modest one, but with a vast lawn and plenty of potential. However, there is a downside to a large outdoor area, which is upkeep. Thankfully, problems like these have modern solutions. The LUBA mini AWD 1500 is ideal for sites with uneven terrain.

To put it into perspective, robot lawnmowers are now as mainstream as robot vacuum cleaners. No need to hire a landscaping service or professional gardener when you have one of these bad boys in the shed. While it shares some features with other makes and models in the market, the LUBA mini AWD 1500 excels in something else.

If your residence is located on a lot with plenty of steep slopes, a regular robot lawnmower might struggle with its tasks. MAMMOTION, on the other hand, takes into account such scenarios. Hence, as the name implies, it “is built to tackle uneven and rugged lawns with high performance and exceptional off-road obstacle avoidance.”

According to the product page, angles up to 38.6 degrees, which equate to roughly an 80% slop should pose no problem. Furthermore, its cutting-edge UltraSense AI Vision and auto mapping enable perimeter wire-free operation. Likewise, it allows the LUBA mini AWD 1500 to recognize most objects and hazards along its path.

Owners can also get creative and design patterns via the 3D lawn printing function. As for coverage, how does 0.37 acres sound? Assign multiple mowing zones, each with distinct settings, and designate no-go zones at the same time. The replaceable 6.1 Ah battery is another LUBA mini AWD 1500 advantage. Easily swap it out with a new one when it’s no longer at peak capacity.

Images courtesy of MAMMOTION