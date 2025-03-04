The Slot Chair by Bored Eye Design is a perfect example of minimalist aesthetics with practical functionality. Devoid of any frills and thrills, it boasts a clean appearance that would look good in a cafe or IKEA-inspired living setup. While simple in its silhouette, a lot of thought went into its design to ensure durability and stability.

Two pieces of plywood make up the overall structure: one in a soft curve serving as the seat and backrest and the second upright for the supporting legs. As the tagline for this design says it all, “Better together,” these two pieces rely on each other to work as the base slots in from the back (hence its name).

The Slot Chair went through three design iterations before the final setup. Designers initially pushed the limits of balance and structural integrity by exploring different angles and interlocking methods. The outcome rendered a more refined aesthetic but questionable usability and durability.

Meanwhile, the second iteration used a third element that reinforced the structural integrity sans sacrificing its minimalist aesthetic. This approach turned the chair into a reliable and secure piece. However, the designers ultimately still ended up with the two-piece method. Albeit, they refined its execution to maximize both form and function.

Aside from its construction, the Slot Chair is also an homage to sustainable living. The removable and stackable wood parts make it easy to store and ship the chair compactly. Thus, reducing carbon fiber footprint in terms of logistics. The question though is if it is comfortable enough to use for prolonged hours of seating.

Images courtesy of Bored Eye Design