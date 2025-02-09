Australia’s Uber Tiny Homes’ latest tiny home model the Torakina looks straight out of a vacation hideaway. It gives villa vibes with its elegant contemporary finishes and expansive glazing for seamless indoor-outdoor integration.

There’s nothing tiny about this home looking at its smart and thoughtfully designed floor plan. This single-story dwelling perfectly balances elegance and functionality in a 9.6m x 3m interior space. A spacious deck expands the home’s floor space and offers a relaxing place to connect with nature.

Users can enter the home on either of the two glass entrances. Torakina boasts an inviting living space tailored for comfort and style with the lounge and kitchen serving as the heart of the home. The kitchen is fully equipped and has a spacious island bench that doubles as a dining table.

Moreover, the kitchen connects to the deck via a sliding glass door making it look spacious and airy. This area is ideal for hosting, cooking, or unwinding thanks to its seamless indoor and outdoor integration. It has a built-in L-shaped sofa cleverly integrated with spacious storage underneath. Then the sink is backed by an operable glass window and cabinets and floating shelves offer additional storage options.

Completing the kitchen are the full-size fridge and oven. Meanwhile, the bedroom at the opposite end of the house serves as a secluded retreat. It has a private entry door that leads directly to the deck. Likewise, the main lounge room of the Torakina connects to the deck through a large door.

The bathroom, on the other hand, comes in a combination of micro cement and tiles finished with brushed gold tapware. This tiny home serves Mediterranean vibes with its exquisitely chosen finishes and elegantly designed interiors.

Images courtesy of Uber Tiny Homes