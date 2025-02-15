Yeti makes a bold departure from classic tan or white with a new bright hue for its coolers. The seasonal colorway, aptly called “Firefly Yellow,” pays homage to “nature’s night lights.”

The new colorway is loud and hard to miss even at a distance. But it adds a pop of color and a sense of adventure to the rugged silhouette of Yeti’s hard coolers. The high-vis makeover is applied to the brand’s iconic niche including its largest coolers, the Tundra 65 and Roadie 60.

Likewise, the newly-released Roadie 15 gets the “Firefly Yellow” treatment as well as all three sizes of the Hopper Flip soft cooler. The seasonal colorway extends to its Waterproof Backpack, Gear Case, Packing Cubes, Lunchbox, and the Rambler series of mugs, tumblers, and water bottles.

Of course, the bright color aside, Yeti’s coolers mean business when it comes to fun-packed adventures. The Tundra coolers alone can hold overnight provisions and more in a robust and durable rotomolded construction.

The legendary Yeti hard coolers are virtually indestructible and built to last. They have patented, heavy-duty T-Rex latches made to never bust and an unbreakable interlocking two-pin hinge design. Moreover, it boasts up to three inches of PermaFrost Insulation to keep contents warm or ice cold even in sweltering conditions. The insulation works alongside a freezer-quality gasket that blocks heat and locks in the cold.

Yeti’s “Firefly Yellow” isn’t the only seasonal colorway joining the fray. There’s also the “Big Sky Blue,” which is seemingly a callback to the discontinued “Ice Blue” released in 2013. Both colorways are available now with prices starting at $9.

Images courtesy of Yeti