Are you struggling with the latest slang? Do you constantly find it difficult to comprehend the obscure words used by people who belong to Gen Z or Gen Alpha? A quick search on the internet reveals all, but there is a more convenient alternative on the way. Razer recently announced its latest innovation for cross-generation communication. Be among the first to own the Skibidi!

Both the name and timing of this should be a dead giveaway as to the legitimacy of the product. Unless you are completely unaware of the American-Singporean company’s annual shenanigans, this is the latest April Fools’ Day prank. As the official slogan states, it’s time to “level up your lingo” with the help of artificial intelligence.

Likewise, the integrated pair of goggles with no apparent function truly makes this one a ridiculous piece of tech. Anyway, the Skibidi supposedly leverages cutting-edge machine learning capabilities to sift through “1,337 unique Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms” for real-time translations.

Users can finally figure out what all the nonsensical gibberish means to effectively coordinate with teammates and clinch victory. There’s even a beta test sign-up for a chance to win a Kraken V4 Pro. We’ll probably take it with a grain of salt, yet it could be a legitimate digital raffle for free gear.

The “official” trailer pokes fun at us older folks who struggle with the language commonly used by younger gamers. According to Razer, the Skibidi is “the world’s first intelligent brainrot translator headset, optimized for the de-evolution of speech. Finally, you can understand the cancer your Gen Z teammates are spewing.”

