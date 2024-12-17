Our stance on foldable phones has changed over the years. Nonetheless, we still believe the first few generations were an early adopter’s worst nightmare. Faulty mechanisms, dust/moisture ingress, clunky software, and other issues. It seems the latest models are now sleeker, more intuitive, and remarkably durable. Although nothing is official, an industrial designer shares his take on the Nothing Fold (1).

Although most of us still prefer the standard brick form factor minus any mechanical components, the versatility of flexible displays is fascinating. A few of the guys here are finally proud owners of a Galaxy Z Flip6 and a Galaxy Z Fold6. After a bit of time with these, Nothing needs to develop a similar lineup like most Android OEMs.

Sarang Sheth already visualizes what the Fold (1) might look like if Carl Pei’s latest smartphone brand develops one. Drawing inspiration from the signature aesthetics of Nothing’s current catalog, this concept is visually distinctive. The device sport’s a Glyph Interface on the transparent rear cover and the addition of a Glyph Ticker on the spine.

Instead of a glowing or flashing LED, we have digital display that emulates a classic monochrome dot matrix screen. When the Fold (1) is closed and the exterior display is covered, the Glyph Ticker turns into a dynamic notification bar. Available in black or gray, both colors are understated yet elegant to look at.

Since, the Nothing Fold (1) is just a concept, Sheth shares a potential spec sheet. Processing power is supplied by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 5G SoC. Out of the box, the foldable handset runs on Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15. Lastly, it’s packcing a 5,500 mAh battery with support 15W Qi2 wireless charging.

Images courtesy of Sarang Sheth