The Under Armour TriBase Reign 4 Pro Reflect Training Shoes is the fourth in the brand’s signature TriBase Reign shoe line. It’s touted as the best among its line for CrossFit and general training because of its revamped design.

For starters, it has a wider midfoot that allows you to rotate and move freely. This way you can go for those long runs with ease. Meanwhile, a stretch-knit heel and tongue keep your feet locked in so your shoes don’t go flying when you’re going full speed. It even features a knit bootie collar design for a light and tight fit.

Whether you’re tackling a rigorous CrossFit challenge, Cross-Training, or generally on an athletic-focused training, then this sportswear is for you. The Under Armour Tribase Reign 4 Pro Reflect Training Shoes give you “more flex, more grip, and more power.” Its signature UA TriBase technology offers three points of contact for more support and ground control. It allows for natural motion and provides flexibility to grip during lifts.

Then there’s the rubber build under the toe box for added floor grip. Combine these with other functional features that make those reps worth it. These include an external midfoot cage and heel counter that provide maximum lockdown and stability. The full-length Micro G foam midsole also provides the ultimate in responsive cushioning.

Moreover, the Under Armour TriBase Reign 4 Pro Reflect Training Shoes features a full-rubber outsole that wraps up the sides for durability and a medial rope grip provides abrasion resistance. The breathable mesh upper with strategic haptic overlays also adds durability and zonal protection. This way it further protects your shoes against everything from burpees and rope climbs. Meanwhile, a low to the ground build allows greater feel and power transfer.

Images courtesy of Under Armour