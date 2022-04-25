The Under Armour Project Rock Duffle Backpack can tackle just about any adventure, both indoors and outdoors. Its strong and durable construction can take on anything hurled its way. Whether you’re headed to the gym or out for a hike or weekend getaway, it definitely stays in shape. This is why former professional wrestle-turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gives this his seal of approval.

Ergonomically shaped straps allow this versatile gear to go from a backpack to a duffle bag in seconds. It also comes with a sternum strap and compression-molded foam back panel to make it comfortable to carry on your back. No matter how you use it, this bag gives you 36L of storage space.

The Under Armour Project Rock Duffle Backpack has a dedicated, soft-lined sleeve that can hold a 15″ laptop and has organization pockets to keep small items. It has a Tricot-lined pocket to store your valuables and a couple of secure snap exterior pockets. This way you can easily grab those things you want at close hand.

Meanwhile, the main large compartment offers more open storage space while a separate large, gusseted pocket keeps your shoes or laundry secure at the bottom of the bag. There are also two side pockets to store water bottles.

As for construction, the Under Armour Project Rock Duffle Backpack is designed to “help you find boundaries, then push right through them.” UA storm technology makes it extremely robust that it can battle the elements and keep it highly water-resistant. It boasts a tough, abrasion-resistant nylon bottom panel to keep it durable for many uses.

Images courtesy of Under Armour