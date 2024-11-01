It’s remarkable how far the music industry has come full circle since the days of vinyl records. Subsequent innovations in audio technology couldn’t even render the medium obsolete. We have audiophiles and collectors to thank for the resurgence of the medium. With the mainstream demand for turntables, choices abound like the Orbit Special from U-Turn Audio.

If you’re new to the scene, the choices available can be daunting. Most of the time, premium brands design their models to be as flashy and avant-garde as possible. Thankfully, the performance and acoustic fidelity typically match the price point.

However, there are more affordable options that do not sacrifice style and substance. The Orbit Special embodies minimalism from all angles with a utilitarian aesthetic. Basically, you only have a dial knob control on the lower left corner of the plinth’s surface.

It measures 16.75″ x 12.5″ x 4.25″ and uses rubber feet to isolate the turntable from vibrations. We like the exposed motor and how the silicone belt wraps around the groove of the frosted acrylic platter. U-Turn Audio says the material is ideal for low resonance and consistent speed.

Next is the OA3 tonearm and its molded magnesium armtube paired with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. The latter delivers “open and dynamic playback with high level of sonic accuracy,” reads the description. An adjustable stainless steel counterweight and internal anti-skate system are likewise on board.

The Orbit Special can be ordered with or without a preamp and in seven colorways. We have Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, Walnut, and Oak. Lastly, U-Turn Audio says all its turntables are assembled and tested in its Woburn, Massachusetts workshop.

Images courtesy of U-Turn Audio