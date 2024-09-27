Ooi Masato of Pit-A-Pat designed a speaker for your phone that you can take anywhere and use without electricity. It’s the ideal camping or off-grid partner as it’s literally nonelectric and made from robust material. Called the Ototo Speakers, they rely on metal to produce authentic sound without vibrations.

Metal is a good material for amplifying sound as it has properties that suppress vibration, which causes sound to change. Wood does the opposite effect, it makes the speaker vibrate. With this, Masato turned to Duralumin, a type of aluminum alloy to craft the entirety of these one of a kind wireless speakers. This material is common in the aviation and aerospace industries because of its inherent vibration-resistant capabilities and durability.

The metal is able to produce sound through the cut holes in the front, back, and sides that form a diamond shape. Moreover, the heavy weight of the metal also contributes to the sound quality. It helps produce no wasteful effects on the sound that passes through and enhances the mid to high range. The Ototo speakers also lets you customize the sound output by detaching and attaching its parts.

You can control the sound flow by closing the holes using special parts. For instance, covering the hole on the sides allows the sound to only come out from the front. Aside from being nonelectric, these speakers are also very user friendly. Simply insert your smartphone and enjoy the original sound it produces.

The Ototo speakers, produced with SHIMAWA Co., Ltd., a company that specializes in precision metalwork, are also safe to use. It has a polished and smooth finish that won’t scratch your phone or your fingers. It is available in Black, Silver, Red, and Charcoal Brown colors.

Images courtesy of Shimawa Inc