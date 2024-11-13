One of Google’s most successful acquisitions was software that would become the most prolific operating system for mobile devices. Unlike Apple’s closed ecosystem, Android is free and open-source, which is why some of the biggest names in tech incorporate it into their products. As such, even startups like UpBeat rely on it to market a cool portable entertainment platform called the Nomad.

This is a Kickstarter project with 440 backers to date, already at $134,146 pledged with only a $10,000 goal. As of our writing, there are still 9 days to go before the crowdfunding campaign ends. It means there is plenty of time for our readers to decide if they want to invest in this.

From what we can gather, it is meant to become a replacement for your tablet. These days, tech-savvy users augment their on-the-go entertainment options with slates. However, these are far from rugged and are easily damaged by dust/moisture ingress and impacts.

As for the Nomad, it’s designed for durability with an IP66 rating. You can take it with you in the shower and outdoors without worry. The audio is also way better as it packs four forward-firing speakers and two subwoofers. Meanwhile, the 8″ display sports an anti-glare coating for improved visibility even when it’s sunny outside.

UpBeat also offers several optional accessories such as a shower mount, strap mount, cup holder mount, and a magnetic battery. The Nomad runs on Android 13 and supports CarPlay/Android Auto. The intuitive interface makes it easy to control and launch apps. It measures 12.75″ x 6″ x 2″ (WxHxD). A Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Images courtesy of UpBeat