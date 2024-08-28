As the current market leader in truly wireless stereo earbuds, the ubiquity of Apple’s premium audio products makes it seem there are no other options. However, discerning consumers know there are better deals out there that offer similar or even better features. A wonderful example is Sony’s WF-C510, which will hit store shelves early next month.

These compact in-ear TWS earbuds are remarkably budget-friendly with an MSRP of only $59.99. Moreover, unlike Apple, there are more color options to pick from. The standard four colorways include White, Black, Yellow, and Blue. According to Sony, these are “designed for the ideal fit, for an exceptional all-round listening experience.”

The superior ergonomics of the WF-C510 earbuds come from an in-depth analysis of ear shape data. Since 1982, the Japanese company has been perfecting a form factor optimal for all listeners. For seamless convenience, Multipoint connectivity allows you to simultaneously pair up to two devices.

Up next is Ambient Sound Mode — ideal for situations where environmental awareness is a must. Moreover, the Voice Focus mode suppresses background noise but amplifies human voices. As for its acoustic quality, Sony does not solely emphasize lows but opts for a balanced sound stage. This means any genre of music should sounds great on the WF-C510.

Take your earbuds with you anywhere as the IPX4 water-resistance rating enhances its durability against moisture. Sony highlights its sustainable practices as the WF-C510 uses recycled plastic for its construction. A full charge provides up to 11 hours of playback, while a quick five-minute charge equates to about an hour.

Images courtesy of Sony