Any coffee lover wouldn’t want to miss having a cup of joe whenever and wherever, indoors or outdoors. Cafe de Kona gives you more reasons not to skip your caffeine fill when camping or on the road with the new Traveller 2 Moka Pot.

Sometimes that craving for espresso hits you the least you expect it and in the most unlikely of places. It’s not easy to sate the craving if you’re camping or don’t have access to an espresso machine. Hence, a moka pot is the best way to go.

Cafe de Kona’s Traveller 2 Moka Pot, for one, brews bold, rich, and aromatic espresso. Designed for travel, it’s compact and portable and strips down its parts to the basic needs to ensure you only carry what’s important in your adventure.

Contrary to traditional moka pots, it doesn’t have a lid so you can see the extraction happening right before your eyes. This helps easily monitor when the coffee starts to fill the upper chamber. This way, you can turn off the fire to avoid overboiling, which could lead to burnt espresso.

It’s also appetizing to see all that dark froth boiling upward and the waft of freshly brewed coffee instantly assaults your senses. Another handy feature of the Traveller 2 Moka Pot is its grippy thermo-conductive threaded base. There’s also an extra safety valve hidden in the handle in case you lose one.

Cafe de Kona’s Traveller 2 Moka Pot is crafted for durability and efficiency. It can brew two cups of espresso and comes with a carrying pouch. It also has a unique design with a wide bottom for dark roast and an artistic-looking handle.

