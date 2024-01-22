The Typhur Dome Air Fryer is unlike any air fryer in the market not just for its design but also because of its capacity. Its dome shape is inspired by professional pizza ovens that offer spacious 139.5 square of cooking space.

This machine can whip up a feast for a party or a large family and do so in a short amount of time in a 5.6-quart cooking capacity. It can fry 32 chicken wings for 14 minutes, 12 mins for a 14″ pizza, 10 mins for 10 bacon strips, and 8 mins for two steaks on the large, flat surface basket at a temperature between 105 – 450℉ and max cooking time of 60 minutes.

No need to flip or shake as it circulates the heat evenly from front to back for even cooking. Best of all, it operates quietly at 55dB, which is well below the allowable exposure limit of 90 dB set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Its whisper-quiet operation makes it the ultimate choice for a peaceful cooking environment. The Typhur Dome Air Fryer also offers a host of other impressive features including smart controls via a companion app.

This includes the self-cleaning mode which uses high temperature to decompose the grease buildup on the top cavity and convert it into CO2 and H2O. This way, you can cook sans the risk of having the taste of oxidized and rancid grease mixed into the food. The app also offers access to a full library of recipes, ability to set custom cooking programs, and to receive notifications and alerts on the cooking progress.

The app also allows users to monitor and adjust temperature and cooking time and check the status of the air fryer. The Typhur Dome Air Fryer has ten cooking presets including fries, wings, bacon steak, frozen, air fry, toast, dehydrate (24 hours) and broil.

